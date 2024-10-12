Road closures planned for Ardmore, Whitman and 93rd – The Suburban Times

The road project that added sidewalks, streetlights, curbs, gutter and other improvements to Ardmore Drive, Whitman Avenue and 93rd Street has been quiet the last few months while the city waited for a new traffic signal bridge to arrive.

The bridge is here, and the city’s contractor is prepared to install it starting the week of Oct. 14-18. While the installation occurs, 24-hour road closures will be in place. The closures are required for public safety and the safety of the contractor.

The road closures include:

Ardmore Drive will close from Steilacoom Blvd to Whitman Avenue.

Whitman Avenue will close from Motor Avenue to Steilacoom Blvd.

93rd Street will close from Bridgeport Way to Whitman Avenue.

The public is thanked for its patience while this work is completed. This is the final piece of this project to be completed.