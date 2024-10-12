 Everest Focuses on Wellness – The Suburban Times

Everest Focuses on Wellness

Now that Everest is free, he is focusing on all thing wellness!  He has given up his illegal cookie snacks and is focusing on healthy treats and chew toys. He is also making sure to get plenty of exercise both indoors and out. As the department Wellness dog, Everest enjoys his Wellness rounds full of belly rubs, smiles and paw-sitive vibes. Stay tuned for more adventures with Everest and our Wellness Program!

The post Everest Focuses on Wellness!  first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Blotter.

