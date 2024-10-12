2024-25 CPSD #SuperSchoolShoutOut – Custodian and Transportation – The Suburban Times

Each week, we celebrate one of our CPSD schools with a #SuperSchoolShoutout. Custodian Appreciation Day was Oct. 2 and School Bus Safety Week is Oct. 20-25. To celebrate these terrific CPSD employees, we’re giving a #SuperSchoolShoutout to custodian Jane Muiruri and bus driver Kalem Cook.

Muiruri joined CPSD three years ago and is now a custodian for Harrison Preparatory School (HP). After moving to the United States from Kenya, Muiruri worked in housekeeping before trying custodial work. “Cleaning is my passion,” she said. “I believe that everything you do, you have to give your whole heart.”

Muiruri enjoys working with the friendly staff at HP who respect her work. “Custodial work deals with cleanliness and keeping students safe, which is so important,” she said. “I want everything to be perfect and they trust me to get the job done.”

Muiruri’s bubbly personality is impossible to ignore. She works with an uplifting outlook and strives to be better each day. “I have a positive mindset and attitude, and I try to do everything with a kind heart,” she said.

Cook began training in the transportation department last October and became an official driver last January. He was excited to begin a new career with a stable schedule after working in construction and landscaping. He currently drives for Tyee Park and Four Heroes elementary schools and Clover Park High School. He also drives the activity bus for HP.

Once hired, the only thing Cook guessed correctly about his position was that he’d be driving a bus. “This job so different than I thought, but it has surprised me in the best way,” he said. “I didn’t know that there was so much involved, and I get to learn a ton about each student. I look forward to catching up every morning.”

If you’re thinking about becoming a bus driver, Cook suggests you go for it! “It’s been a great opportunity,” he said. “I enjoy getting to do this every day and seeing that the kids know I care.”

Go custodians and transportation staff!