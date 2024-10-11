Tacoma Humane Society Offers 50% Off Pet Adoption Fees in Partnership With Tacoma Subaru – The Suburban Times

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is partnering with Tacoma Subaru to host the “Fall in Love” adoption event from Oct. 11-13. Made possible by a grant distributed by the ASPCA and Subaru of America, the shelter will be offering 50% off adoption fees for all animals throughout the event.

During the “Fall in Love” adoption event, the first 10 dog and 10 cat adopters will receive a goodie bag with pet travel accessories, courtesy of Subaru.

“The support from ASPCA and Subaru of America could not have come at a better time,” says Leslie Dalzell, chief executive officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “With over 100 cats entering our care from a vacated, unsanitary apartment in Federal Way, we urgently need to clear kennel space. The community’s support during this adoption event will create lifesaving space for animals in need and help families ‘fall in love.’”

There are currently nearly 80 dogs, over 70 cats and kittens, and five rabbits available for adoption at the shelter, with more pets joining the adoption floor each day as they are spayed or neutered.

Every pet receives a wellness exam from shelter staff, is spayed or neutered, given initial vaccinations, and is microchipped with national registration prior to adoption.

To view adoptable pets and learn more, visit the shelter’s website www.thehumanesociety.org/adopt.

The shelter encourages individuals who may not be ready to adopt to consider fostering a pet. Temporarily providing a safe home for a pet helps create lifesaving space in the shelter for pets in urgent need. The shelter supplies all the essential items and veterinary care. To learn more about fostering, visit www.thehumanesociety.org/get-involved/foster.