Tacoma Arts Live Receives Wells Fargo Foundation Grant – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Arts Live, a non-profit arts organization deeply connected to the community and recognized for presenting world-class artists, events, exhibitions, and cultural celebrations, has received a $50,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation in support of its Accelerating Creative Enterprise (ACE) small business incubator.

The ACE program incubates and supports emerging BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) and women entrepreneurs in the creative and cultural economies. With a unique offering of professional development, capacity building, and free co-working and rehearsal spaces, it also includes an innovative approach to co-production that matches entrepreneurial vision with Tacoma Arts Live’s decades of production expertise.

The Wells Fargo Foundation proudly joins anchor funders, the Washington State Department of Commerce and the U.S. Small Business Administration, to support the growing cadre of more than 80 entrepreneurs, which include musicians, visual artists, actors, composers, designers, educators, theater technicians and emergent cultural organizations.

“ACE exists to springboard the creative genius of the incredible and innovative cultural entrepreneurs who are dreaming and delivering fresh experiences and services for our community,” says Tacoma Arts Live’s Chief Engagement Officer Antonio Gómez. “We take a very community-centered approach to the arts. We believe that the arts are transformative, so we leverage the power of the arts as a catalyst for collective impact. We do this around education, regional revitalization, and in the instance of ACE, it’s about amplifying the potential of creative entrepreneurs to enrich the cultural and economic landscape of our region.”

The ACE program aims to transform the historic Tacoma Armory into a hub for arts, culture, and community while elevating community-led micro enterprise by supporting working creative professionals, owners of small businesses, and nonprofit visionaries. Along the way, it contributes to the economic vibrancy of the hilltop and its residents.

The inaugural class of the program launched in 2023. It currently hosts more than 60 small businesses and 80 individuals, ACE offers rolling enrollment, free of charge. Those interested in participating in the program can apply online at https://www.tacomaartslive.org/education/community-engagement/