Puyallup Tribe, City of Tacoma will add Twulshootseed to local street signs – The Suburban Times

Puyallup Tribe, City of Tacoma will add Twulshootseed to local street signs

Via Puyallup Tribe of Indians website: PUYALLUP RESERVATION, Tacoma, Wash. — The Puyallup Tribe of Indians and City of Tacoma have worked together to add the Twulshootseed language to existing street signs in Tacoma. These signs can be found on roads within the Puyallup Reservation.

There are 27 honorary names being used. Six names will run north and south along Portland Avenue, Grandview Avenue and Pioneer Way. The other 21 names will run East/West starting at 28th Street and going up to 38th Street including Roosevelt Avenue, T Street and Browning Street.

Read the full story here.

