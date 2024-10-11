 Pair of Public Hearings in DuPont, Oct. 22 – The Suburban Times

Pair of Public Hearings in DuPont, Oct. 22

The DuPont City Council will conduct two Public Hearings during the Regular Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at approximately 6:00 PM, for the purpose of receiving written and oral comments regarding the following:

  • Transportation Benefit District (TBD) 2025 Budget. 
  • Amendment to the DuPont Municipal Code 25.20.060(2)(b) to increase the maximum units allowed in multifamily projects in the Complete Community Overlay (CCO) district from 150 to 200-units per single building.

Interested persons may submit written comments before the hearings to City Clerk Karri Muir, kmuir@dupontwa.gov; or give oral testimony during the hearings located at City Hall Council Chambers, 1700 Civic Dr., DuPont, WA; or by calling into the meeting at (253) 215-8782,Webinar ID: 893 2763 8352 and Passcode: 041538.

Copies of the documents are available for inspection at https://www.dupontwa.gov/116/Public-Notices

