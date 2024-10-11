Pair of Public Hearings in DuPont, Oct. 22 – The Suburban Times

The DuPont City Council will conduct two Public Hearings during the Regular Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at approximately 6:00 PM, for the purpose of receiving written and oral comments regarding the following:
- Transportation Benefit District (TBD) 2025 Budget.
- Amendment to the DuPont Municipal Code 25.20.060(2)(b) to increase the maximum units allowed in multifamily projects in the Complete Community Overlay (CCO) district from 150 to 200-units per single building.
Interested persons may submit written comments before the hearings to City Clerk Karri Muir, kmuir@dupontwa.gov; or give oral testimony during the hearings located at City Hall Council Chambers, 1700 Civic Dr., DuPont, WA; or by calling into the meeting at (253) 215-8782,Webinar ID: 893 2763 8352 and Passcode: 041538.
Copies of the documents are available for inspection at https://www.dupontwa.gov/116/Public-Notices.
Leave a Reply