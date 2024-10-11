Lakewood seeks bids for South Tacoma Way overlay – The Suburban Times

Sealed bids will be received by the City of Lakewood at the office of the City Clerk at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-5027, until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday October 30, 2024, and not later, and will then be opened and publicly read aloud in the Council Chambers shortly thereafter.

South Tacoma Way – 96th to Steilacoom Overlay

City Project No. 302.0151

Federal Aid No. STBGUL-2977(012)

This contract provides for the construction of:

Reconstruct the wearing course of asphalt along South Tacoma Way between 96th Street SW and Steilacoom Boulevard, pavement repair, grinding, two-inch overlay, channelization, upgrading sidewalk ramps to conform to current ADA requirements and signage.

Plans, specifications, addenda and plan holders list for this project are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”, “Public Works”, “City of Lakewood”, “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder” in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at (425) 258-1303 should you require further assistance. Informational copies of any available maps, plans and specifications are on file for inspection in the office of the Lakewood Public Works Engineering Director. Questions can be directed to Eric Swanstrom, P.E. at (253) 983-7751.

Bidders shall be qualified for the type of work proposed. A Bidder’s Construction Experience form is included in the Contract Provisions.

All bids shall be submitted using the prescribed Bid Forms and in the manner as stated in this advertisement and in the Bid Documents, and said bids shall be accompanied by a bid deposit in the form of cash, cashier’s check, certified check, postal money order, or a surety bond to the City of Lakewood in the amount of five percent (5%) of the total amount of the bid. Faxed bids and/or surety bonds will not be accepted.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope with the outside clearly marked with the bid opening date and time, the project name and number as it appears in this advertisement and the name and address of the bidder. Bids shall be addressed to the City Clerk, City of Lakewood, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-5027 or hand delivered to the first floor receptionist.

The City of Lakewood in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs activities. This material can be made available in an alternate format by contacting Tim Motoh ( tmotoh@cityoflakewood.us , 253-983-7777).

The City of Lakewood, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

There is a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Participation goal of 17% for this project. There is a Training goal of 0 Hours for this project.

The City of Lakewood reserves the right to waive informalities in the bidding, accept a proposal of the lowest responsible bidder, reject any or all bids, republish the call for bids, revise or cancel the work, or require the work to be done in another way if the best interest of the City is served.