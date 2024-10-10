The Wizard of Oz – St. Luke’s Theatre Company – The Suburban Times

The Wizard of Oz

Peg and I arrived at CenterStage on Sunday to find out there were no handouts for the production of Harvey. The printer had ceased after only a couple of prints. We had seen worse problems, so we knew we could get the basics for the Centerstage review of the classic production of 1944 pretty easily. As we were about to take our seats, a young man introduced himself (Stephen Barbarossa) and apologized. He had heard that we liked to share information on live stage productions. He asked if we could help. How can you say no? When I told Peg about helping out for The Wizard of Oz, she merely asked “When are we going?”

The Wizard of Oz is a beloved tale of life’s journey through family, friendship and self-discovery. It is about the family we are born into and grow up with, and the family we develop with those who become part of our lives as we travel down our own Yellow Brick Road. This version has been scripted by comedy writers Greg Gamble and Lee Howard, and though not the version you’re familiar with, its parody, satire and abstract nonsense will leave you in stitches. We can’t wait to see this production version in November! Tickets are only $10 and opens on November 8th at 7:00 PM.

Online ticket sales are now available: https://cur8.com/25826/project/125932

Oh . . . and by the way, CenterStage’s version of Harvey was excellent.