Save the Date: Fall Community Cleanup is Nov. 9-10 – The Suburban Times

Bring trash, junk and recyclables to the Lakewood Transfer Station for the city’s Fall Community Cleanup Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 9-10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (last vehicle admitted at 1:45 p.m.). The Lakewood Transfer Station is located at 3869 94th St SW, Lakewood.

This event is for Lakewood residents only; a utility bill or ID is required to show proof of residence. Participants should be prepared to back up a steep ramp, unload all items yourself, bag all loose items and wear proper footwear.

Additional rules:

5-minute time limit to unload items

No box vans or vehicles taller than 7 feet

Trailers over 4-feet by 8-feet prohibited

Unsafe vehicles may be cited

Accepted items:

Tires (removed from rims)

Bicycles

Furniture

Grills

Appliances

Recyclables

Bagged garbage

Not accepted: