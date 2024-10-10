Pierce County reschedules public hearing on application for HUD Housing funding – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Human Services (PCHS) and South Sound Housing Affordability Partners (SSHA³P) have made available their joint application for funding which they plan to submit to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) by Tuesday, Oct. 15. This application will request $5,500,000 to create a Strategy for the Preservation of Affordable Housing (SPAH) and a Capital Fund to facilitate implementing the SPAH.

A public notice was issued Sept. 30 inviting the community to a public hearing. Due to technical difficulties at the hearing on the recent Joint PRO Housing Application, PCHS and SSHA3P have rescheduled a public hearing for Monday, Oct. 14, at 12:00 p.m. Residents can attend the meeting in-person at 3602 Pacific Ave., Suite 200, in Tacoma, virtually via Zoom at https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/94178691879, or by phone at 253-215-8782 and entering the webinar ID 941 7869 1879.

A 15-day public comment period for review of this document is open until Monday, Oct. 14, at 4:30 p.m. Interested parties can comment on the Pierce County PRO Housing application by using this online form.

For questions about meeting accessibility or to request an interpreter, please contact Bryan Schmid, Affordable Housing Supervisor, at bryan.schmid@piercecountywa.gov or 253-798-6909.

