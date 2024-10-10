National Savings Day Reminds Us To Plan For The Future – The Suburban Times

October 12th is National Savings Day. It serves as an important reminder to plan for your financial future. Social Security is a vital part of any financial plan. We have online tools to help you understand your potential benefits and how they fit into your financial future.

Regardless of your age, you should periodically review your Social Security Statement (Statement) using your personal mySocial Securityaccount at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Your Statement is an easy-to-read summary of the estimated benefits you and your family could receive, including retirement, disability, and survivors benefits. You should also review your Statement annually to confirm your earnings history.

The retirement calculator in your personal mySocial Security account allows you to check various benefit estimate scenarios based on the age you plan to retire. You can compare the effect different earnings and retirement start dates could have on your future benefit amount.

Please let friends and family members know how they can prepare for their financial future by signing in to their secure mySocial Security account. If they don’t have an account, they can create one at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.