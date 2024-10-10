Across the Fence: Zeitgeist – The Suburban Times

The Zeitgeist of the Medieval Ages in Europe was dominated by the Church. (Photo: Claudio Carrozzo @https://unsplash.com/)

You have most certainly heard if not used this Germanism in the English language, Zeitgeist. Germans pronounce it with a “ts” in the beginning, ‘tsite-guy-st. It translates as spirit of the time and means exactly that.

The term itself has not always been around, though the phenomenon has. I would almost go so far as to say that we wouldn’t talk of specific eras in world history if there hadn’t been a specific Zeitgeist to them. Of course, even within these eras, there would have been time sections within with their own specific Zeitgeist. So, let’s look at the term more closely.

Johann Gottfried Herder, a German philosopher, used the term first in a paper of his in 1769. He defines it as something suppressing the individual, nonconformist mind in creating specific expectations as to norms. He sees Zeitgeist as hindering if not prohibiting the liberty of thought because of a background of lacking traditional values.

Enlightenment means something different in cultures, depending where they are located. (Photo: Charles Betito Filho @https://unsplash.com/)

Of course, this has caused an incredible amount of philosophical discussion, and I’m not even going to delve into it, as I don’t want to bore you with elaborations that you can read up on Wikipedia and in books about the topic. But if you let me add my two-bits, to me Zeitgeist is also what the antique peoples would have called as genus loci, the spirit of the place. In the end, different cultures develop different epochs, and cultures are definitely limited by location.

Let me see where this gets me in my contemplation. You all know by now that I am German by birth, an American citizen by naturalization. Having grown up in Europe, I knew that almost each and every country has its own culture, often defined by Sprachraum (you can look up my article on this term). But we all underwent eras such as the Medieval Ages, Renaissance, Baroque, Rococo, etc. There are different national features discerning a nation’s take on the Zeitgeist. But overall, the standard views of these times worked across borders. It may have to do with intermarriages in the aristocracy of nations aka leadership, as well as with wars or diplomatic exchange between nations.

For whatever reason, Germany always looked toward the U.S. for inspiration in the 20th century. Maybe, it was the fascination with the fast development of a very young nation to one of the world’s leading ones. Maybe it was because of what Hollywood produced looked so much like an earthly equivalent of Paradise, especially after war-torn Europe worked hard on healing up and getting somewhere again. Growing up in the 1970s, in the middle of the Cold War, definitely meant that the seemingly liberal spirit of the United States was worth copying. We were flooded with chewing gum, rock music, jeans, late hippieism, cereals, parboiled rice of a specific, now renamed brand, burger chains, etc. On the other hand, German Zeitgeist created the Green Party in these years, as we became more and more aware of the dangers we created to the environment by way of reckless consumption in all areas of our lives.

American Zeitgeist in Germany: A chewing gum vending machine from the 1950s or sixties meets a later generations’ graffiti. (Photo: Marcus Lenk @https://unsplash.com/)

It is much discussed whether a nation’s leaders create Zeitgeist or whether Zeitgeist creates leaders. It’s a hen-and-egg question, I guess. What I currently seem to observe is extremism of mindsets about almost every topic you could touch on. An unwillingness to listen to why somebody is having an opinion that might not agree with ours. A tendency to violence in word and deed, increased by one’s convenient anonymity on social platforms.

But I also see mindfulness. A lot. Because one extreme always calls out another. And while we experience some frightening times in this world, the pendulum of Zeitgeist will, sooner or later, swing back into the other direction. We just need patience.