U.P. City Council Budget Hearing, Oct. 21 – The Suburban Times

The City Council of the City of University Place will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, October 21, 2024, as part of its regular meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m., in the Council Chambers at 3609 Market Place West, Third Floor, to consider the proposed 2025-2026 Biennial Budget.

The Preliminary 2025-2026 Biennial Budget Summary was filed with the City Clerk on September 30, 2024 and copies are available to the public.

The public is encouraged to participate and may provide written or verbal testimony. Written comments are accepted via email and should be sent to the City Clerk at Egenetia@cityofup.com. Subject to technological limitations, the Council will also accept telephone/remote testimony. Direction to access the meeting will be available on the October 21, 2024 agenda.

For further information, please contact Finance Director Leslie Blaisdell, at (253) 460- 2517.