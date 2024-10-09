TAPCO Credit Union Promotes Richard Stirgus to VP of Community Relations – The Suburban Times

TACOMA – TAPCO Credit Union is proud to announce the promotion of Richard Stirgus to Vice President of Community Relations. In this role, Richard will lead TAPCO’s efforts to deepen its community engagement, strengthen partnerships with local organizations, and enhance its impact on the Tacoma region.

Richard’s journey with TAPCO began as Assistant Vice President (AVP) of Community Relations, where he played a key role in establishing meaningful connections and driving the credit union’s community initiatives. His promotion to VP reflects his outstanding contributions and leadership within the organization.

Richard Stirgus embarked on his financial journey with determination after graduating from the University of Nevada, Reno. He entered the banking industry through a competitive branch manager training program, advancing through a variety of roles—including teller, banker, service manager, business banker, and branch manager—where he led teams and engaged his community for over a decade. His transition to business banking broadened his expertise, allowing him to empower small businesses. Later, in the mortgage sector, Richard helped clients navigate home financing, believing strongly in real estate as a tool for building generational wealth.

Now, as VP of Community Relations, Richard continues to champion financial empowerment, fostering meaningful connections and advocating for underserved communities. His leadership is instrumental in advancing TAPCO’s mission.

“We are thrilled to promote Richard to our leadership team,” said Bill Peters, Chief Experience Officer (CXO) of TAPCO Credit Union. “His broad experience, passion for community development, and proven track record at TAPCO make him the ideal leader to drive our community engagement forward.”

For more information about the TAPCO Credit Union, their products, and services, please visit the website: TAPCOcu.org.