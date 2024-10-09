MultiCare’s Partnership for Health Innovation Community Listening Session, Oct. 24 – The Suburban Times

We believe part of our responsibility in taking care of our community is to listen to those who live and work here every day.

What type of care do you feel is critical for the health of your community?

Please join us. Your ideas and feedback will inform the future of the new MultiCare Medical Center, to be located on the Pacific Lutheran University campus and built in partnership with Washington State University’s College of Medicine.

We want to hear from you. This free event is open to the public. Learn more at plu.edu/health-innovation.

Date: 10/24/2024 at 05:30 pm

Location: Pacific Lutheran University – Anderson University Center, Regency Room #203, 122nd St S & Park Ave. S, Parkland, WA, 98447

Contact Info:

Phone: (253) 381-0212