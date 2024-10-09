In the Book Nook with … Matt Mememaro – The Suburban Times

Author Matt Mememaro

Author Matt Mememaro from Queensland, Australia, works as a medial administrator. He first started writing when he was eleven or twelve, then took a long break, as school and life took over. He rekindled it at 17 for a few years only, to take another long break again until recently. He is determined not to let Life and other things to get in the way anymore. When Matt isn’t writing, he prefers to lead a peaceful life outside his competitive paintball. “Hanging around at home is just too good to refuse,” he says and admits that YouTube is also a comfort tool at these times.

Which genres do you cover?

Matt Mememaro: My main love has and always will be Fantasy. With the recent rise in romantasy, I have started to venture into that as well. However, I’ve got Sci-Fi, crime, and sports projects all waiting in the wings.

Which is the latest book you had published, and what is about?

Matt Mememaro: Sorch’s War was my latest publication. This is a sequel to my spicy romantasy Kameryu Dreamer. It is meant to be a 1.5 of Kameryu Dreamer, just filling in some events between that and the next book in the Four Worlds Series, Riders of Alatone.

Matt Mememaro’s latest book

At which book events can readers find you?

Matt Mememaro: I don’t manage to get to any book events. Living in Australia makes it a bit hard, and I also haven’t ventured into that realm yet.

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

Matt Mememaro: I don’t do a whole lot connecting with readers outside of my Facebook page. This is something I need to change urgently. Maybe venture into the TikTok realm?

Do(es) your book(s) have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

Matt Mememaro: Nothing in particular. There are subtle nods to certain things in there, but I like leaving it up to reader interpretation if they think there’s something in there.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

Matt Mememaro: Brent Weeks was and always will be my original inspiration. His Night Angel Trilogy is what I was reading at 17 and something that I thought I could replicate. Just thought it was well done overall. It is my favorite series of all time.

Other books by Matt Mememaro

Do you have any specific writing habits?

Matt Mememaro: Nothing particular. When I’m in a good headspace and don’t have a lot going on, I will write a minimum of 2,000 words a day. Now I’m so more focused on doing something book-related each day. If I can publish four books a year, I feel like that is a sufficient workload.

What are you currently working on?

Matt Mememaro: Right now, I’m writing a small short story that is yet to be named, otherwise something I need to finish properly is my new paintball book Pursuit of Glory. I just have to finish up graphics and photos and get the thing formatted. Due out in early November! Go read it!

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

Matt Mememaro: I have a few other independent authors’ ARCs that I am slowly reading through. Unfortunately, with everything else going on, I don’t have a lot of time to simply read for fun.

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

Matt Mememaro: I say this with a hint of sarcasm: Give up now before it’s too late. You’ll ruin your life! Experienced authors will know the pain.

You can find Matt Mememaro’s website https://mattmememaro.com/, on Kindle Unlimited and on Amazon.