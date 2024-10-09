 Caring for Kids Needs Your Help – The Suburban Times

Caring for Kids Needs Your Help

The Holiday Fair is just around the corner! Our goal is 860 families in need. We need your help!
Volunteer on December 6 and 7 at Thomas Middle School.

Friday, December 6 at 3:30 PM for setup

Saturday, December 7 at 7:30 AM for shopping for the families

We can also use donations of toys or money. All the money we raise goes directly to helping families in Clover Park, Steilacoom and University Place School Districts. At this time, we are daily supplying basic needs such as new clothes, school supplies, food, hygiene products and the list goes on!

February 8th is our major fundraiser the Caring for Kids Happy Hearts Auction Dinner at Clover Park Technical College McGavick Center starting at 5:00 PM. Tickets are $45 and a table of 10 is $450!

We are looking for Sponsors and Live Auction items! We can also use help to set up on the 8th at
7:30 AM. Please help us make a difference!

Please call or email Diane 253-279-9777 or carekids@comcast.net

