5th annual Orange Shirt Day honored at Spirit House – The Suburban Times

By Hillary Cagey, Puyallup Tribal News

The Puyallup Tribe Children of the River Child Advocacy Center hosted the fifth annual Orange Shirt Day at the Spirit House Monday, Sept. 30 to honor Indigenous children who attended residential boarding schools across the United States and Canada.

The event brought together community members to remember the past, acknowledge the pain and celebrate the resilience of Indigenous people.

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.