Two Positions Available on the Library Board of Trustees – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – There are two positions available on the Library Board of Trustees. The Library Board of Trustees is comprised of five members who are nominated by the Mayor and appointed by a majority vote of the City Council. The membership term is five years. All Library Trustees must live within Tacoma city limits.

The Library’s governing board has policy and budget authority, and appoints the Library Director. Tacoma Public Library’s mission is to “empower our community by bringing people together to discover, connect, create, learn, and thrive.” More information about Tacoma Public Library is available at tacomalibrary.org.

The City of Tacoma is committed to fostering an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its committees, boards, and commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC, LGBTQ+ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, youth, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Appointed applicants are required to complete Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, within 90 days of being appointed to a committee, board, or commission.

Additional information on the Library Board of Trustees is available here.

Applications can be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by October 28 at cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. Questions about the application process, requests for the application in an alternate format, or requests to submit additional documents may be directed to Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.