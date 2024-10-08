 Two Positions Available on the Library Board of Trustees – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Two Positions Available on the Library Board of Trustees

· · Leave a Comment ·

TACOMA, Wash. – There are two positions available on the Library Board of Trustees. The Library Board of Trustees is comprised of five members who are nominated by the Mayor and appointed by a majority vote of the City Council. The membership term is five years. All Library Trustees must live within Tacoma city limits.

The Library’s governing board has policy and budget authority, and appoints the Library Director. Tacoma Public Library’s mission is to “empower our community by bringing people together to discover, connect, create, learn, and thrive.” More information about Tacoma Public Library is available at tacomalibrary.org.

The City of Tacoma is committed to fostering an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its committees, boards, and commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC, LGBTQ+ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, youth, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Appointed applicants are required to complete Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, within 90 days of being appointed to a committee, board, or commission.

Additional information on the Library Board of Trustees is available here.

Applications can be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by October 28 at cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. Questions about the application process, requests for the application in an alternate format, or requests to submit additional documents may be directed to Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

DuPont Virtual Annual Auction 2024

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.