The Most Popular Plays in America? – The Suburban Times

The audience in a Live Production

Do you ever wonder how many plays are produced across America? Or what plays are really popular? The most productions this year so far by Editor-in-chief of American Theatre By Rob Weinert-Kendt, is a fun list of stage acting in the live theatre.

We are sitting pretty. Here in the Pacific Northwest we’ve seen two of the most produced stage productions over the last two years: “Jersy Boys” at Tacoma Musical Playhouse was a delight with the story and the music. “The Play That Goes Wrong” was a hilarious evening at Tacoma Little Theatre that had ticket holders almost rolling on the floor.

Right now, however, we have a great production coming up. The number one play this year in the United States was written by Heidi Schreck from Eastern Washington . . . and so far “What the Constitution Means to Me” has been produced 16 times and a little later this month it will be 17. The production starts at October 18th on Friday evening and the final production on Sunday afternoon November 3rd at the Harlequin Theatre in downtown Olympia!

The most produced plays this year across America:

1What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck (16 productions) Fat Ham by James Ijames (14) King James by Rajiv Joseph (14) Primary Trust by Eboni Booth (13) Jersey Boys by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice (book), Bob Gaudio (music), Bob Crewe (lyrics) (11) Waitress by Jessie Nelson (book, adapted from Adrienne Shelly), Sara Bareilles (music & lyrics) (11) POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive by Selina Fillinger (11) Dial M for Murder by Frederick Knott, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher (10*) The Heart Sellers by Lloyd Suh (10) A Case for the Existence of God by Samuel D. Hunter (9) The Play That Goes Wrong by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields (9)

* There will actually be 12 productions at americantheatre.org (but not right now).

Get your tickets ASAP!!! – https://harlequinproductions.org/show/what-the-constitution-means-to-me/#ticket-info

There is even a HQP Constitution Contest! – https://harlequinproductions.org/constitution/