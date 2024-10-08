 Sign Up Now for the Great ShakeOut – The Suburban Times

Sign Up Now for the Great ShakeOut

Are you prepared for when things start to shake, rattle and roll?

At 10:17 a.m. PT on Oct.17, residents of U.P. are encouraged to join millions of people worldwide for earthquake drills to practice their earthquake safety.

As of Oct. 1, 840,107 participants are registered in the 2024 Great Washington ShakeOut, including nearly 99,000 people in Pierce County and another 274,000 in King County.

Remember, you may not be at home when an earthquake occurs, so use this opportunity to know how to keep yourself safe wherever you may be. Register for the ShakeOut and learn how individuals, businesses, schools, faith-based organizations, community groups, government agencies and others can participate in the ShakeOut.

If you are unable to participate on Oct. 17, you can organize a ShakeOut drill for any day and time of your choice to make sure you’re prepared. Don’t wait. Be ready.

