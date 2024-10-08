September Elders Luncheon – The Suburban Times

By Corvo Rohwer, Puyallup Tribal News

Waves of laughter washed over the Puyallup Elders during the monthly Elders Luncheon on Sept. 20.

This month’s Honored Elder was Teresa Harvey, who was blanketed by Tribal Council Vice Chairwoman Sylvia Miller and gifted a custom woven cedar hat. She also received two songs performed by Ah-bead-soot, Albert Combs, Dayleann Hawks, Celeste McCloud and Peggy McCloud.

Multiple dishes were graciously served by the House of Respect staff as Elders relaxed and enjoyed the show. As the event neared its conclusion, a raffle was hosted by Tribal Council Chairman Bill Sterud with plenty of guests taking home cash prizes.