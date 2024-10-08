 PIERCE COUNTY BODYCAM: Why Are You Following Me? – The Suburban Times

PIERCE COUNTY BODYCAM: Why Are You Following Me?

At 11:30 pm on Saturday September 28th, one of our deputies in field training located a vehicle driving with no headlights on at 96th St S and Park Ave.

The deputy turned on his lights and siren, but the suspect vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.

The deputy advised his location and direction of travel and another deputy was already ahead of the pursuit and grabbed his stop sticks. He was able to successfully hit the vehicle and the tires started to deflate.

The suspect realized his tires were going flat so he turned onto 133rd St S and then came to a stop. He laid himself on the ground, spread his hands out and asked why were we chasing him.

The suspect said he wasn’t doing nothing, but clearly we were chasing him, had our lights on, but he refused to pull over until we flattened his tires.

After getting him in custody, deputies could see a firearm on the floor of the vehicle and a large bag of marijuana on the passenger seat. A records check showed the man was a convicted felon and inside his pockets were two .40 caliber bullets. Deputies impound the vehicle and later applied for and were granted a search warrant. They recovered the gun, as well as some methamphetamine and over 200 rounds of .22 ammunition.

Awesome job deputies! Way to communicate and work together to get another felon in possession of a firearm off the streets.

