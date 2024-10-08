 North Union Ave – Between North 26th St and North 27th St – Closed on Oct. 12 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

North Union Ave – Between North 26th St and North 27th St – Closed on Oct. 12

· · Leave a Comment ·

TACOMA, Wash. – North Union Avenue – between North 26th Street and North 27th Street – will be closed on October 12, from 7:30 AM – 5 PM, to allow for hazardous tree removal. Traffic control signage and detour routes will be in place.

Community members with questions can call Project Supervisor Craig Hamburg at (253) 591-5251.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.