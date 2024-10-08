North Union Ave – Between North 26th St and North 27th St – Closed on Oct. 12 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – North Union Avenue – between North 26th Street and North 27th Street – will be closed on October 12, from 7:30 AM – 5 PM, to allow for hazardous tree removal. Traffic control signage and detour routes will be in place.
Community members with questions can call Project Supervisor Craig Hamburg at (253) 591-5251.
North Union Ave – Between North 26th St and North 27th St – Closed on Oct. 12
