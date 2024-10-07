Zoo Boo at Point Defiance Zoo Oct. 19-20 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash.— Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium’s beloved Zoo Boo weekend returns on October 19‐20, bringing festive fall fun for the whole family. Enjoy watching animals throughout the zoo munch on pumpkins, and dive into a weekend packed with games, arts, and crafts.

Highlights include:

Underwater Pumpkin Carving: Watch divers carve pumpkins in both aquariums—catch the action at 10:30 a.m. in the Pacific Seas Aquarium and 2 p.m. in the Tropical Reef Aquarium on both days.

Beavers Bobbing for Pumpkins: Don't miss the beavers enjoying their pumpkin treat at the Discovery Hut at 1:15 p.m. on both days.

Animal Skull Exploration: Get up close with animal skulls and guess their species.

X-ray Exploration: Discover more about the zoo's residents through X-ray images.

Crafting Moth Wings: Create your very own set of moth wings.

Spooky Skeleton Search: Join the hunt for ten hidden photos of plant and animal skeletons around the zoo.

Kids can indulge in candy and treats, and the Kids’ Zone playground will be available for some energetic fun. Join the costume parade both days at 11:45 a.m. at the Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater. Costumes are encouraged—just remember to avoid face masks or full-face paint for adults. Be sure to explore the zoo’s festively decorated areas and cast your vote for your favorite theme.

When: October 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Price: Free with zoo admission.

BECU proudly sponsors Zoo Boo. For more details and a complete schedule of events, visit pdza.org.