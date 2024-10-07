Up to four lanes in both directions of I-5 in Fife closed nightly Oct. 7-11 for bridge work – The Suburban Times

FIFE – Four out of five lanes in both directions of Interstate 5 in Fife will close nightly Monday, Oct. 7 through the morning of Friday, Oct. 11. In addition, the 54th Avenue East on-ramp to northbound I-5 will also close each night.

The closures are necessary as contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation build a new bridge over I-5 as part of the SR 167 Completion Project.

Closure information

Monday, Oct. 7 to the morning of Friday, Oct 11, nightly

10 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. – The 54th Avenue East on-ramp to northbound I-5 is closed.

11 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. – Four northbound lanes between 54th Avenue East and Porter Way are closed.

11:59 p.m. to 4:45 a.m. – Four southbound lanes between Porter Way and 54th Avenue East are closed.

Travelers should note that northbound lanes of I-5 begin closing at 7 p.m. and southbound lanes at 7:30 p.m.

While lanes are closed crews will begin building temporary frames around the eight bridge girders that were placed during the Oct. 4-6 closure of the interstate. Additional closures of I-5 are planned for the weekends of Oct. 11-13 and Oct. 18-20 to place the remaining seven girders.

The girders form the backbone of the bridge that will carry the future SR 167 expressway over I-5. After the temporary framework is in place, crews can then start placing rebar and concrete for the bridge deck.

SR 167 Completion Project information

The SR 167 Completion Project builds 6 miles of new tolled highway between Puyallup and the Port of Tacoma. The new highway will be completed in stages. The portion currently under construction between I-5 and the Port of Tacoma is scheduled to open in 2026. The third stage is scheduled to begin construction in 2025 and construction work on the last stage will begin in 2026. The entire project is planned for completion by 2029.

Puget Sound Gateway Program overview

The SR 167 Completion Project is part of WSDOT’s Puget Sound Gateway Program, which also includes the SR 509 Completion Project in south King County. Combined, the two completion projects finish critical missing links in Washington’s highway and freight network.