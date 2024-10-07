T-Town: City Services Expo & Job Fair – The Suburban Times

Tacoma, WA — The City of Tacoma, Tacoma Public Schools, and Korsmo Construction invite the community to the return of T-Town: City Services Expo & Job Fair at the Tacoma Dome on Friday, November 1, from 10 AM to 1 PM, and Saturday, November 2, from 10 AM to 3 PM. This free, family-friendly event is a unique opportunity for Tacoma residents to interact with City departments, explore career opportunities, and participate in engaging hands-on activities. For the second year, T-Town will once again feature the Tacoma Public Schools (TPS) and Korsmo Construction Trades & Hiring Fair.

The event, themed Play. Explore. Learn. Work., offers something for everyone in the family. This year’s event introduces a new element, “Truck-Or-Treat,” a fun twist on a Touch-A- Truck event, where attendees can enjoy trick-or-treating in the Tacoma Dome Arena while visiting City booths. Family-friendly costumes are encouraged as participants explore vehicles from various City departments, including Environmental Services Solid Waste, Tacoma Rail, Public Works, TV Tacoma, and Tacoma Fire, among others.



In partnership with TPS and Korsmo Construction, the Trades & Hiring Fair will take place in the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall both days. On November 1, TPS will bus in high school students to explore career pathways in industries like maritime, transportation, logistics, and construction. There will be approximately 100 booths from local trades-related companies, educational institutions, and apprenticeship programs, offering job opportunities for youth and adults alike.

Additional event highlights include:

Interactive City Booths: A chance to explore and learn about City services through live demonstrations and hands-on activities in the Arena, including a generator bike peddled to create electricity, a life-sized affirmations tree wall, the return of Public Works Traffic Garden, Ballin’ Out For Safety activity, Tacoma Dome friendship bracelet making, and so much more

Backstage at the Tacoma Dome: Get a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic venue and its rich history, including the Five Timers Club

Sensory Hour: A quieter, more relaxed experience on Saturday, November 2, from 10 AM to 11 AM, designed for individuals who prefer reduced sensory stimulation



Special Appearance: Rhubarb the Reindeer, the beloved Tacoma Rainiers mascot, will make a special appearance on Saturday, November 2

Film Screening: Grab a bag of popcorn and watch the Tacoma Dome’s 40th Anniversary film, with screenings taking place hourly throughout T-Town

Free parking will be available at the Tacoma Dome throughout the event. As more details become available, they will be posted on tacomadome.org/t-town. Businesses interested in participating in the Trades & Hiring Fair can sign up here.

About T-Town: City Services Expo & Job Fair T-Town: City Services Expo & Job Fair is a free community event providing Tacoma residents with the chance to interact with City departments, participate in live demonstrations, and explore job opportunities. The event is designed to engage residents of all ages and highlight the wide range of services offered by the City of Tacoma. Held previously in 2016 and 2018, a job fair was added for 2023’s event, in partnership with Tacoma Public Schools and Korsmo Construction.