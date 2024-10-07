Steilacoom High School Named to Advanced Placement School Honor Roll – The Suburban Times

College Board announced that Steilacoom High School (SHS) has been named to the 2024 Advanced Placement Program (AP) School Honor Roll, earning silver distinction. SHS has been recognized for student success in the Advanced Placement program, while broadening access.

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose AP programs are delivering results for students while broadening access. Schools can earn this recognition annually based on criteria that reflect a commitment to increasing college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit, and maximizing college readiness.

College Board’s Advanced Placement Program (AP) enables students to pursue college-level studies—with the opportunity to earn college credit, advanced placement, or both—while still in high school. Through AP courses culminating in a challenging exam, students learn to think critically, construct solid arguments, and see many sides of an issue—skills that prepare them for college and beyond.

Steilacoom High School offers 16 AP Courses and had 229 students who took at least one AP Exam during the 2023-24 school year. Of those students, 75.5% scored at least a 3 on their exam. Additionally, 15 students earned the designation of AP Scholar with Distinction for averaging a 3.5 or higher on five or more AP exams, and four students earned the AP Capstone Diploma for earning that score on six AP exams including both AP Seminar and AP Research.

“It’s really a testament to the dedication of our students, their families, and our incredible teaching staff” said Jake Tyrrell, Principal of Steilacoom High School. “The rigor present in our AP classes prepares our best and brightest for all that their future colleges and careers will throw at them. I have confidence that this special class of Sentinels will meet these challenges with great aplomb.”