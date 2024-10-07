DuPont West proposed development subject of Oct. 15 hearing – The Suburban Times

Project Description: The proposal is to construct a 256,800 square foot office/warehouse building on approximately 19.65-acres of vacant land located on the west side of Sequalitchew Drive. The proposal includes grading, paved truck maneuvering, truck and vehicular parking, landscaping, water and sanitary sewer extensions, franchise utility improvements, and a stormwater collection and infiltration facility. The project proposes the extension of Sequalitchew Drive through dedication and construction of public right-of-way. Additionally, the proposal includes the relocation and reconstruction of a portion of the existing Sequalitchew Trail within a revised trail easement. The proposal will retain the existing Mission Marker as located in the northeastern portion of the site. The property is known to contain contaminated soil above current MTCA Method A cleanup levels for unrestricted land use. It is subject to the terms of a Consent Decree between Washington State Dept. of Ecology and Weyerhaeuser Company and DuPont Company entered by Thurston County Superior Court on July 22, 1991 pertaining to cleanup of the contamination on the property. It is also subject to a Restrictive Covenant that is binding on all successors and limits the use of the property to industrial type uses.

Project Location: 1700 Center Drive, Section 26, Township 19 North, Range 1 East, W.M, in the City of DuPont, Tax Parcel Nos. 011926-6005 and -6006

City File Nos: PLNG2022-031 (Site Plan Review); PLNG2022-032 (SEPA)

Public Hearing Date and Time: October 15, 2024, at 3:00 pm

Public Hearing Location: DuPont City Hall / Council Chambers, 1700 Civic Drive, Dupont, WA 98327

Project Applicant: Ben Varin, Avenue 55, 601 Union Street, Suite 2930, Seattle, WA 98101

Project Representative: Dan Balmelli / Betsy Dyer, Barghausen Consulting Engineers, 18215 – 72nd Ave South, Kent, WA 98032, Phone: (425) 251-6222

A public hearing will be held with the City of DuPont Hearing Examiner on October 15, 2024, at 3:00 pm following the procedures outlined in DMC 25.175.050.Anyone who wishes to testify/comment on the proposal may do so in person or via the following ZOOM link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81555752918?pwd=fDoZD12WbbgTl2G4uYeAYAlaxcWsxh.1

or by dialing in to 1.253.205.0468; and entering the following Meeting ID when prompted: 815 5575 2918 and Passcode: 779495.

Public Comments: Anyone wishing to comment on the proposal may do so in writing by submitting written comments up to the date of the hearing (submit by 2:00 pm on October 15, 2024). The comments should be submitted either by email to Janet Howald at jhowald@dupontwa.gov or by dropping off at DuPont City Hall at the address above. For questions, contact Janet Howald at her email address or at (253) 912-5232.

Staff Report & Recommendations: A determination of consistency with DMC 25.150 Site Plan will be completed per DMC 25.175.040(1). The evaluation will be summarized in a staff report available for review approximately seven (7) days prior to the public hearing. The application materials and staff report may be viewed on the City’s website as follows:

Application materials: https://www.dupontwa.gov/697/DuPont-243-DuPont-West

Staff report: The staff report will be available for review approximately 7 days prior to the public hearing at the same link.