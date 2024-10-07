City of Tacoma’s Biennial Budget Development Process Continues With Department Presentations – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma’s proposed 2025-2026 Biennial Budget — a comprehensive document that seeks to align the City’s services with its financial capacity, City Council priorities, and community needs over the next two years — was presented to the City Council and posted at cityoftacoma.org/budgetdevelopment on October 1.

Starting tomorrow, budget presentations offering a deeper dive into how the proposed budget influences each of the City Council’s priority areas will begin. These budget presentations will take place during City Council Study Sessions.

October 8, 2024

Utilities and Infrastructure (Tacoma Public Utilities, Environmental Services, and Public Works)



October 15, 2024

Community Safety and Alternative Response (Tacoma Fire Department and Tacoma Police Department)

October 22, 2024

Affordable Housing and Homelessness & Economic Development (Planning and Development Services, Neighborhood and Community Services, and Community and Economic Development)



October 29, 2024

Tacoma Venues and Events and Internal Services (Human Resources, Finance, Information Technology, City Manager’s Office)

Details on the City of Tacoma’s proposed budget and opportunities to engage in the budget development process are available at cityoftacoma.org/budgetdevelopment.

City Council Study Sessions are conducted in a hybrid format with in-person and virtual options to attend. Access details are available at cityoftacoma.legistar.com. Study Sessions can also be viewed live on Facebook and TV Tacoma.