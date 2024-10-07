 Be an Engaged Resident: Join a City Commission – The Suburban Times

Be an Engaged Resident: Join a City Commission

Do you want to contribute to the city where you live? Do you want to meet fellow residents who are engaged and enthusiastic about the future of University Place?

If so, the City of University Place has volunteer openings on its Economic Development Advisory, Park Advisory and Planning commissions. Commission members’ perspectives and experience help the City Council shape legislative policies and play an integral role in the growth and development of U.P.

Applicants must be residents of U.P. For more information on each commission and how to apply, visit the City’s Commissions and Partners webpage and choose the commission page you are interested in or email Debora Nicholas or call her at 253.460.5427.

Applications must be received by 4 p.m. on Oct. 25, 2024.

