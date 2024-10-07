Annual Membership Meeting – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Historical Society will hold our Annual Membership Meeting on Monday, October 14, beginning at 7pm. The meeting will be held at the THS Museum, 406 Tacoma Avenue South.

We are so fortunate to have Eli Moreno as our presenter. Eli is the developer of Old City Hall. He will provide us with a progress report, show slides, and answer any questions you may have. You are free to bring guests or friends who want to learn about the Old City Hall renovation.

Questions? Call (253) 472-3738 or email info@tacomahistory.org.