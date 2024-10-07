 Annual Membership Meeting – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Annual Membership Meeting

· · Leave a Comment ·

Tacoma Historical Society will hold our Annual Membership Meeting on Monday, October 14, beginning at 7pm. The meeting will be held at the THS Museum, 406 Tacoma Avenue South.

We are so fortunate to have Eli Moreno as our presenter. Eli is the developer of Old City Hall. He will provide us with a progress report, show slides, and answer any questions you may have. You are free to bring guests or friends who want to learn about the Old City Hall renovation.

Questions? Call (253) 472-3738 or email info@tacomahistory.org.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Tacoma Community College. It's doable.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.