“A Night at the Movies” Costume Concert – The Suburban Times

Tacoma – On Saturday, October 26 (7 pm), the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association will present the 18th annual “A Night at the Movies” Costume Concert at the Pantages Theater. For this highly entertaining concert, TYSA students play music from popular movies and dress in costumes from those movies. The audience is also invited to come in their Halloween costumes. All of the orchestras from TYSA will be performing, from the youngest elementary school students to the Tacoma Youth Symphony, made up of students in their final years of high school and early years of college. The concert will feature music from The Avengers, Ghostbusters, Wonka, Sing, How to Train Your Dragon, A Muppet Christmas Carol, Mouse Hunt, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and The Little Mermaid.

Get your costumes ready for an evening of fun and great music! Tickets are on sale now! To purchase tickets go to www.tysamusic.org.

This concert is sponsored by Charles Wright Academy and is a part of Tacoma Arts Month. Program sponsors for the 2024-2025 season are ArtsFund, Sound Surgical Arts, the University of Puget Sound School of Music, and Weddermann Architecture. Season sponsors include Tacoma Creates, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Tacoma Arts Commission, and the Washington State Arts Commission.