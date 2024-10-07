 “A Night at the Movies” Costume Concert – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

“A Night at the Movies” Costume Concert

· · Leave a Comment ·

Tacoma – On Saturday, October 26 (7 pm), the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association will present the 18th annual “A Night at the Movies” Costume Concert at the Pantages Theater. For this highly entertaining concert, TYSA students play music from popular movies and dress in costumes from those movies.  The audience is also invited to come in their Halloween costumes.  All of the orchestras from TYSA will be performing, from the youngest elementary school students to the Tacoma Youth Symphony, made up of students in their final years of high school and early years of college.  The concert will feature music from The Avengers, Ghostbusters, Wonka, Sing, How to Train Your Dragon, A Muppet Christmas Carol, Mouse Hunt, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and The Little Mermaid.  

Get your costumes ready for an evening of fun and great music!  Tickets are on sale now!  To purchase tickets go to www.tysamusic.org.

This concert is sponsored by Charles Wright Academy and is a part of Tacoma Arts Month. Program sponsors for the 2024-2025 season are ArtsFund, Sound Surgical Arts, the University of Puget Sound School of Music, and Weddermann  Architecture. Season sponsors include Tacoma Creates, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Tacoma Arts Commission, and the Washington State Arts Commission.  

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.