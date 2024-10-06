 Tacoma Humane Society to Host Pop-Up Cat Foster Event Following 100-Cat Intake – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Humane Society to Host Pop-Up Cat Foster Event Following 100-Cat Intake

Following the arrival of 100 cats from a vacated, waste-filled apartment in Federal Way, the already overcapacity animal shelter is reaching out to the community to help foster cats and create lifesaving space for more animals in need.

On Monday, October 7, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting a pop-up cat foster event. Community members are invited to stop by the shelter located at 2608 Center St. in Tacoma between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to take home a cat (up to three) to foster the same day.

To get started, all you need is a valid government-issued ID. After completing a brief onboarding session with shelter staff, you can take home a foster cat. The shelter will provide all the supplies you need, including food, litter, and a carrier. If you already have a pet carrier, you are encouraged to bring it.

Can’t make the event but still want to foster? Visit the shelter’s website at thehumanesociety.org/get-involved/foster to become a foster volunteer.

