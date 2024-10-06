Learn more about Pierce College’s ASPIRE program during Open House on Oct. 15 – The Suburban Times

Please join us on Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. for Pierce College’s ASPIRE Open House! If you are a student who self-identifies as Asian American, Native Hawaiian, or Pacific Islander, you have an opportunity to join a community designed to support you. The Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders Reaching Their Potential Through Education (ASPIRE) student support program provides students with personalized coaching and mentoring, cultural events, tutoring and transfer assistance, scholarship support and financial literacy, service learning opportunities and more.

“ASPIRE has created empowerment, support, and educational access for our Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander students to find their purpose as they pursue their greatness and dreams throughout their education and career path journey at Pierce,” said Associate Vice President of Student Success Dawn Reed. “It has been my greatest joy and utmost kuleana (responsibility) to serve alongside our students as they pursue their dreams and aspirations.”

The ASPIRE program is made possible through federal funding from the Department of Education Title III AANAPISI grant. The program aims to improve and expand the college’s capacity to serve Asian Americans and Native American Pacific Islanders, and low-income individuals.

Students in the ASPIRE program are eligible to receive benefits such as extra academic support, degree planning guidance and post-graduation next steps planning, paid tours to explore four-year universities in Washington state, and waived transfer application fees.

Thanks to Pierce College’s ASPIRE team, alumna Charlynn Aldan found the courage to apply and transfer to PLU, where she is currently studying for her master’s degree. “When I first started at Pierce, I wasn’t sure what I wanted to study in college,” Aldan said. “But when I connected with ASPIRE and built these lasting friendships that I still have today, I was able to learn a lot about myself and go after what I want. Having regular check-ins with my ASPIRE mentors really showed how much they care. I’m so grateful for the everlasting bond we have, and I know I can always call ASPIRE home.”

Learn more about the ASPIRE program by joining us for an open house on Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Pierce College Fort Steilacoom’s Cascade Building Courtyard. Learn more or apply to the ASPIRE program.