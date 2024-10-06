Lakewood Downtown Neighborhood Association Interest Meeting, Oct. 9 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Downtown Neighborhood Association.

LAKEWOOD – A neighborhood association is a great way to learn what’s going on and share ideas with neighbors. Join us at the new interim Lakewood library location (10202 Gravelly Lake Dr SW) from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024 to learn more or to be heard. We are creating the Downtown Neighborhood Association and will be meeting Oct 9, 2024, January 29, 2025, July 29, 2025 and hope to see you there.

If you live or have a business in Lakewood’s downtown area, consider coming to this meeting and helping to form a Downtown Neighborhood Association. Thank you!