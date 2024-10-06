Hearing on proposal to increase maximum allowed units on multifamily projects in DuPont, Oct. 14 – The Suburban Times

The DuPont Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on October 14, 2024 to take public testimony on a proposed amendment to the DuPont Municipal Code (DMC) 25.20.060(2)(b) to increase the maximum units allowed in multifamily projects in the Complete Community Overlay (CCO) district from 150 to 200-units per single building.

Date and Time: A Public Hearing will be held at the regular meeting of the DuPont Planning Commission on October 14,2024 on or after 6:30pm.

This notice and the proposed code amendment are available online at:

https://www.dupontwa.gov/90/Planning-Commission

Hearing Location: This will be a hybrid meeting: it will be in-person at DuPont City Hall,1700 Civic Drive, DuPont WA and virtually via Zoom at Meeting ID: 850 1524 0585 and Passcode 242281 or via phone at 253-215-8782. To confirm the Zoom link information, view the agenda, which can be found on the City’s website at www.dupontwa.gov, once published.

Date of Notice: October 2, 2024

Additional Information: All persons wishing to comment may do so in writing by either emailing comments to jhowald@dupontwa.gov by mailing or hand delivering written comments to the City of DuPont, Community Development Department at 1700 Civic Drive, City of DuPont WA by 4:00 p.m. October 14, 2024, or by testifying in person or virtually at the online public hearing.

City Contact: If you have questions, please contact Barb Kincaid, Community Development Director, at (253) 912-5393 or bkincaid@dupontwa.gov.