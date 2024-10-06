Grab Coffee with a Cop Tuesday, Oct. 8 – The Suburban Times

Change up your routine and stop by NW Medical Arts at 5350 Orchard St. W. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 from noon-2 p.m. for free afternoon coffee and snacks as part of U.P.’s annual Coffee with a Cop event.

Spend a few minutes chatting with Police Chief Pat Burke, Community Outreach Officer Cory Shears and other members of the U.P. Police team. Ask questions, raise concerns or just talk football. Coffee With A Cop is a national event designed to help community members and their local police teams build connections outside of emergency situations.

There will be opportunities to win skincare and health prizes from NW Medical Arts, and all those who stop by will also receive a thank you gift bag.