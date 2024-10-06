 Grab Coffee with a Cop Tuesday, Oct. 8 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Grab Coffee with a Cop Tuesday, Oct. 8

· · Leave a Comment ·

Change up your routine and stop by NW Medical Arts at 5350 Orchard St. W. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 from noon-2 p.m. for free afternoon coffee and snacks as part of U.P.’s annual Coffee with a Cop event.

Spend a few minutes chatting with Police Chief Pat Burke, Community Outreach Officer Cory Shears and other members of the U.P. Police team. Ask questions, raise concerns or just talk football. Coffee With A Cop is a national event designed to help community members and their local police teams build connections outside of emergency situations.

There will be opportunities to win skincare and health prizes from NW Medical Arts, and all those who stop by will also receive a thank you gift bag.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Pierce College - Advance Here With A Bachelor's Degree.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.