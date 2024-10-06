Around 100 Cats Removed From Biohazardous Apartment Overwhelm Tacoma Animal Shelter – The Suburban Times

An estimated 100 cats are being confiscated from a property by Federal Way Animal Control and transported to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. So far, over 60 have already arrived.

The vacated property—a two-bedroom, one-bathroom, second-floor apartment unit—was found with inches of excrement covering the floors, no area untouched by cat feces and urine. The cats did not have access to food or water and were infested with fleas.

As of Oct. 2, the shelter was caring for 195 cats in its facility. By the afternoon, the arrival of the first 34 cats from the property, along with other stray cat drop-offs by Pierce County residents, brought the total number of cats in the shelter to 232.

Two additional groups of cats, totaling over 30, arrived in the afternoon on Oct. 3, with more expected to follow.

“This is a massive undertaking and strain on our resources,” says Leslie Dalzell, chief executive officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “In addition to the estimated 100 cats coming in as they are safely captured by our animal control partners, we are already caring for nearly 700 animals in our facility and in foster homes. We’ve had to resort to using temporary kennels to house cats.”

The cats vary in age, and their physical condition is being assessed by shelter staff. Each cat will receive essential nutrients, a wellness exam, parasite treatment, vaccinations and spay/neuter surgeries before becoming available for adoption.

“We are our community’s pet resource center, providing for animals who need us most. Right now, these cats need us, but we can’t do any of this lifesaving work without our network of supporters,” added Dalzell. “Whether it is donating supplies or opening your heart and home to foster a cat, you can play a vital role in helping animals who need us most.”

Ways to Help:

Monetary Donations: Donations are urgently needed to support the shelter’s ongoing care of the cats, and to support the ongoing needs of animals in the shelter and in the community. Monetary donations can be made on the shelter’s website at www.thehumanesociety.org/100-cats.

Donate Supplies: To donate cat supplies, visit the shelter’s Amazon wish list to purchase and ship supplies to the shelter. The wish list can be found on the shelter’s website at www.thehumanesociety.org/ways-to-give/donate-items.

Supplies can also be dropped off at the shelter during operating hours, Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Foster: Due to limited space and resources, the shelter encourages community members to become foster volunteers and provide temporary homes for cats in need.

A same-day foster event will be held on Monday, Oct. 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Visit the shelter located at 2608 Center St. in Tacoma during those hours to sign up, complete a brief onboarding process, and bring a cat home to foster the same day. Cat food and litter will be provided.

Those unable to attend the event are encouraged to sign up to become a foster volunteer on the shelter’s website at www.thehumanesociety.org/get-involved/foster.