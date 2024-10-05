Oom-pah at Oktoberfest on Oct. 11 – The Suburban Times

One of U.P.’s most popular events of the year will fill Market Square with the sounds of polka music and laughter when Oktoberfest returns to University Place on Oct. 11.

Invite your friends and neighbors to join you for an evening of music with the Bean’s Beer and Brat Polka Band and good eats from the Manic Meatballs, Tornado Potato and Jack’s Savory Pies Co. food trucks. There will also be treat such as kettle corn, Bavarian pretzels and Honeycomb Raw Honey.

E9 Brewing will host the evening’s Beer Garden (for those 21 and over), with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Curtis Football Booster Club. And pumpkin carver Wade Lapp will create amazing creations that put a new spin on jack-o-lanterns.

The festivities run from 5-9 p.m. so grab your lederhosen and we’ll see you on the Square!