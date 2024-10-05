Lakewood budget season kicks off Monday – The Suburban Times

Review and adoption of the city budget is one of the Lakewood City Council’s most important policy roles. The City Council begins its review of the proposed 2025-2026 Biennial Budget at its regular meeting Monday, Oct. 7. This will be followed by two special meetings on Oct. 9 and 16 to hear department-specific budgets. A public hearing is planned for November and final adoption is anticipated by mid-November.

The biennial budget reflects the policies, goals, programs and service priorities and values of the Lakewood City Council. It represents a financial roadmap for the city that guides operational decision‐making, strengthens organizational values, and invests in vital community initiatives.

The City Council will review the draft proposed budget at the following meetings:

Oct. 7, 2024 7 p.m.: Initial presentation of the proposed budget to the City Council at its regular meeting.

Initial presentation of the proposed budget to the City Council at its regular meeting. Oct. 9, 2024, 6 p.m.: Department presentations of the proposed budget covering budgets for the City Council, City Manager, Parks, Recreation & Community Services, Police and Legal.

Department presentations of the proposed budget covering budgets for the City Council, City Manager, Parks, Recreation & Community Services, Police and Legal. Oct. 16, 2024, 6 p.m.: Department presentations of the proposed budget covering budgets for Municipal Court, Planning and Public Works and Administrative Services.

Department presentations of the proposed budget covering budgets for Municipal Court, Planning and Public Works and Administrative Services. Nov. 4, 2024 7 p.m.: Public hearing on the proposed 2025-2026 Biennial Budget as part of the City Council regular meeting.

Public hearing on the proposed 2025-2026 Biennial Budget as part of the City Council regular meeting. Nov. 12, 2024 7 p.m.: Review of the proposed 2025-2026 Biennial Budget as part of the City Council study session.

Review of the proposed 2025-2026 Biennial Budget as part of the City Council study session. Nov. 18, 2024, 7 p.m.: Anticipated adoption of the proposed 2025-2026 Biennial Budget as part of the City Council regular meeting.

Once adopted, the budget establishes the direction for all city programs and services for the coming biennium.