Expo connects social service professionals with aging, long-term care resources – The Suburban Times

Knowing your options is always a good idea and knowing them before a crisis is even more important. Making the Link 2024 is Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources (ADR) annual showcase of care providers and services for older adults and individuals with disabilities. This event will feature over 70 exhibitors including in-home care, assisted and skilled nursing facilities, elder law, equipment providers, health care insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, caregiving, emergency assistance, social service agencies, transportation providers, funeral services, and much more.

While primarily intended for health care professionals, social workers, case managers, discharge planners, and volunteers working with individuals with disabilities and seniors in Pierce County, everyone is welcome to attend, including caregivers, family members, and interested community members.

Making the Link 2024 is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the MetroParks STAR Center, located at 3873 S. 66th Street in Tacoma. This is a free, drop-in event – attend whenever you can and leave whenever you need.

“Pierce County is home to a wide variety of health care options throughout the continuum of life,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “Many resources are specifically designed to help people age in place. When a person’s needs become more complex, numerous resources are available. Making the Link 2024 provides a wonderful opportunity to gain knowledge in a supportive atmosphere.”

Participants will receive an annual compilation of independent, assisted living, and skilled nursing facilities in the area, along with copies of the 2024 edition of Senior Media Service’s popular “Where to Turn” resource guide and other valuable information. While no RSVP is required, individuals are encouraged to register online.

This event is sponsored by ADR and the Health Care Providers Council of Pierce County. For more information, please call the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600.