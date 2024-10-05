CPSD #SuperSchoolShoutOut – Four Heroes – The Suburban Times

Each week, we celebrate one of our CPSD schools with a #SuperSchoolShoutout. In this feature, we showed our #CPSDPride by giving a shoutout to Four Heroes Elementary School librarian Kyle Buchberger and fifth grader Davonte Rodriguez.

In his eighth year at Four Heroes, Buchberger loves supporting his Top Dog students. “I’m the only staff member in the building who sees every single student each week which is a privilege for me,” he said. “I’ve seen students grow from kindergarteners to fourth and fifth graders.”

Buchberger works hard to procure books in English and Spanish that will help students explore their interests. “I’m passionate about getting kids excited about reading,” he said. “I get to know them well, and I love the opportunity to serve diverse students who read in multiple languages.”

Buchberger is always trying to push himself to be a better librarian and finds it easier to grow in a school where he feels supported by students, staff and families. “The staff are excited about being here, the parents enjoy sending their students here and I really click with this fantastic group of kids,” he said.

Davonte is humble and does not seek the spotlight. He always finds new ways to quietly help at school, and he caught the attention of staff by sweeping the cafeteria floor and setting out plates for students. “I like working hard, doing good, helping and just being a nice kid,” he said.

Science is Davonte’s favorite subject because, “there are a lot of different kinds of mysteries out there,” he said. He enjoys learning about the earth’s atmosphere, the density of planets and other space related mysteries.

Davonte also enjoys reading comics or graphic novels in the library. When he grows up, he has thought about becoming a firefighter or putting his culinary skills in action at his own Super Mario themed restaurant, Scoopa Koopa.

Go Top Dogs!