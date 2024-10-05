City Council Votes to Purchase 2.27 Acres for a New Fire Station 7 and Enhance Emergency Response Capabilities – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – To facilitate the future construction of a new Fire Station 7 and enhance emergency response capabilities, the Tacoma City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to authorize the execution of agreements with Metro Parks in the amount of $870,000 for the purchase of 2.27 acres near South Tyler and South 58th streets.

“This decision marks a significant step forward in enhancing the safety and emergency response capabilities of our community,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “This collaboration not only secures a vital asset for our city’s emergency services but also demonstrates our dedication to strategic growth and preparedness for the future. It also underscores our commitment to protecting our residents and improving our public safety infrastructure.”

The purchase followed a facilities needs assessment conducted by the City of Tacoma in 2023 that daylighted Fire Station 7 on South Warner Street was undersized and does not have capacity for needed expansion. The current station was built in 1959 and shares a facility with the South Tacoma Library Branch so it cannot be extended to support a second fire apparatus.

“As the community of Tacoma grows and changes, the operations of the Tacoma Fire Department need to grow and change along with it to ensure the department continues to meet the needs of the community,” said Council Member Joe Bushnell. “It is important to ensure the Tacoma Fire Department’s ability to promptly respond to calls in this community. Replacement of Fire Station 7 will provide more equitable service delivery to all residents and visitors of Tacoma. Without the replacement of this station, we will continue to experience high call volumes which impact response times disproportionately in our areas of highest need.”

The Suburban TimesEdit Profile

“It is vital that we ensure all neighborhoods in our city have access to the best fire safety and emergency resources we can provide, and I have no doubt that relocating Fire Station 7 will help ensure more equitable service delivery for our growing South Tacoma community,” said Council Member Jamika Scott. “I was also pleased that City staff and Metro Parks engaged in extensive collaboration with the public so that everyone had an opportunity to share their perspectives on this important proposal. I think the new location will be a great fit for our firefighters and emergency resources, and I’m looking forward to seeing the future construction.”



Fire Station 7 on South Warner Street currently serves an area of Tacoma with the second highest call volume. It responds to more than 3,500 emergencies every year. The call volume for this station far exceeds the department’s target and national standard of 2,500 calls annually.



“We really appreciate the collaboration between Metro Parks, the City of Tacoma’s Public Works Department and the Tacoma Fire Department to get this deal done,” said Interim Fire Chief Sionna Stallings-Ala’ilima.



The land within the 75-acre SERA Campus, located near South Tyler and South 58th streets, is roughly half a mile from the current Fire Station 7, providing proximity to the current station’s service radius. This location also complements existing park infrastructure, making one of the potential uses of the proposed Fire Station 7 a crisis command site in the event of natural disasters or other catastrophic incidents.