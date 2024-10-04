Zoolights Returns to Illuminate Tacoma for the Holidays Nov. 29-Jan. 5 – The Suburban Times

Photo by John Froschauer

TACOMA, Wash. — The beloved Zoolights event at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is back and brighter than ever! The dedicated Zoolights crew is busy preparing for Pierce County’s largest and most enchanting holiday celebration, and timed online tickets are now available.

From November 29 to January 5, this annual holiday spectacular will light up the zoo with over one million dazzling lights—a record-setting display! For 37 years, Zoolights has brought joy to the South Sound community, and this year promises to continue that cherished tradition.

“We look forward to celebrating Zoolights with our community every year, continuing this wonderful tradition for families and friends,” said the zoo’s Director, Alan Varsik.

Guests will be captivated as they stroll through the zoo, encountering their favorite animal superstars like Willow the muskox and the twin polar bear sisters, Astra and Laerke, all aglow in vibrant lights.

This year’s experience will feature many beloved displays returning for encore performances, including the majestic Mount Rainier, the spirited Seahawks Tree glowing in blue and green, and the stunning Tacoma Narrows Bridges. Don’t miss the iconic Flame Tree, celebrating its 36th year with over 35,000 lights. Capture the perfect holiday photo at our breathtaking tunnel of lights—the ideal backdrop for memorable selfies or group shots! And keep your eyes peeled for Sasquatch—can you find him?

Nearly every display is crafted in-house by the zoo’s talented carpenters, electricians, and maintenance staff, ensuring a unique and magical experience.

New Attractions for 2024:

Join us for a new and exciting Safari in lights exhibit, showcasing illuminated tigers, elephants, giraffes, lions, and more! Plus, a special tribute to our sister zoo, Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, featuring Northwest native animals like bears, moose, and wolves, all beautifully lit.

Bonus Festivities:

In addition to the stunning light displays, enjoy these festive activities:

Vintage Carousel Rides: Hop on magical creatures like reindeer and polar bears.

Hop on magical creatures like reindeer and polar bears. Private Goat Grooming Experience: Treat your family to a behind-the-scenes experience with our holiday-clad goats! Just $30 per person for members and $50 per person for non-members (includes admission to Zoolights). All participants, including children aged 0-2, must have a ticket to enter the goat yard.

Treat your family to a behind-the-scenes experience with our holiday-clad goats! Just $30 per person for members and $50 per person for non-members (includes admission to Zoolights). All participants, including children aged 0-2, must have a ticket to enter the goat yard. Café Delights: Warm up with festive treats like holiday kettle corn, fried apple fries topped with whipped cream, and our indulgent hot cocoa float.

Zoolights Ticket Pricing:

From November 29 to December 15:

Monday-Thursday: $14 general admission, $7 for members

$14 general admission, $7 for members Friday-Sunday: $20 general admission, $10 for members

$20 general admission, $10 for members Children 2 and under: Free

Free Parking: Free

From December 16 to January 5:

Nightly: $20 general admission, $10 for members

$20 general admission, $10 for members Children 2 and under: Free

Free Parking: Free

Tickets must be purchased online in advance. Limited flex tickets (valid any night) are available for $26.

Zoolights By-the-Numbers:

1 day: Time to assemble the Narrows Bridges

Time to assemble the Narrows Bridges 5 feet: Wingspan of the LED swooping eagles

Wingspan of the LED swooping eagles 6 people: Needed to lift the roaring tiger’s head

Needed to lift the roaring tiger’s head 36 years: Age of the Flame Tree

Age of the Flame Tree 37 years: Years of Zoolights celebrations

Years of Zoolights celebrations 100 feet: Width of the giant Pacific octopus

Width of the giant Pacific octopus 24,000 lights: On the LED octopus

On the LED octopus 35,000 lights: On the Flame Tree

On the Flame Tree Over one million lights: Total for Zoolights 2024

Experience the magic of Zoolights starting November 29, when we open our doors from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and then every night through January 5 from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. (please note we’ll be closed on December 24 and 25). Keep in mind that the zoo’s resident animals will be resting for the night, and both aquariums will be closed during Zoolights.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit our website. Zoolights is presented by BECU.