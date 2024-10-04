Municipal Commission Openings in DuPont – The Suburban Times

The City of DuPont is looking for citizens to fill vacant positions on the Park & Recreation Commission and the Tree Advisory Commission.

Park & Recreation Commission – The purpose of the Park and Recreation Commission is to advise the City Council on various parks and recreation issues, including the capital facilities plan, land acquisition, park development, park facilities and recreation programs, and other matters as directed by the City Council. The Park and Recreation Commission also collaborates with the Planning Commission as needed on matters relating to parks elements of the comprehensive plan. The Park and Recreation Commission currently has several filled positions that will expire at the end of 2024.

Tree Advisory Commission – The Tree Advisory Commission advises and provides information to the Mayor and City Council on matters relating to urban forestry and helps the city meet the requirements of the Tree City USA program. The Tree Advisory Commission currently has a vacant position and two that are currently filled but will expire at the end of 2024.

For citizens interested in applying, detailed information about Park & Recreation Commission and Tree Advisory Commission responsibilities and meeting times can be found on the City’s website at https://www.dupontwa.gov/83/Commissions. The deadline to submit an application is October 31, 2024, at 3:00 p.m.

The current application can be found at: https://portal.laserfiche.com/t7629/forms/MunicipalAgencyApplication.

PLEASE NOTE: If you currently hold a position and your term expires in 2024, and if you are eligible, you will need to reapply to fulfill another term. You may not use your previous application on file; the application has been updated and a new application is required.