Let’s Talk! – Tail-Wagging Happiness – The Suburban Times

(Photo: Berkay Gumustekin @https://unsplash.com/)

Are you ready to switch off your screens and ponder or discuss another writing/conversation prompt from my friend Tyrean Martinson’s book? Here’s my take on it.

I have never owned a dog. I guess that is what one associates first and foremost with tail-wagging. Man’s best friend, a canine that loves unconditionally and defends its master with its own life if must be. Countless are the videos I have watched about military personnel returning home from a long deployment and being greeted by a dog that looks as if it has turned all tail – wagging from one end to its other, whining blissfully. It drives tears into my eyes. Such love!

I LOVE dogs. I have just never lived under circumstances that would have permitted me to have any. And in most of my former homes, dogs would simply have been unhappy unless they’d have been small. But neither my landlords permitted dogs nor did my life-style. Imagine somebody on the road for at least 100 days per annum, a lot of them for days on end. That would have called for the constant abandonment of a pet – and that is a form of abuse to me. Even if it is taken care of by somebody else.

When I was a kid, my family once owned a canary. He was timid, but had a strong voice. He loved sugar and cake, but he also ate anything else that it found on our dining table, be it veggies, dumplings, fish, or meat! I’m digressing, though. This little bird was fearless only with me. He sat on my book, on my knee, on my shoulder even. And when we went away on a day’s hike, he pouted on our return. How does a bird pout? It is quiet. For an hour or two. Then it starts cheeping angrily. And only then, it finally mellows back into song again. Indeed, birds can’t wag tails, but they have their ways of showing emotion. I swear that jays flirt with me to get fed with peanuts and stay an extra-moment with a beakful to make eye-contact in ways of a thank you. Similar do crows. I think, because my first pet was a bird, I have a special connection with birds, as well.

And then, there are these other tail-waggers. These little bushy-tailed creatures that balance on fence-lines with incredible surety and speed, and have been created to look cute no matter how old they are. Squirrels seem to possess an entire dictionary of tail-wagging. Have you ever observed them sitting in one place, flicking their tail in different directions in different rhythms? I’m almost sure that they send signals to other squirrels that way. They surely never wag a thank you at me when they get a nut, though. They know how to use their charm in staring me into giving them food, often one arm over their little chest like a miniature Napoleon. Once they have their nut, they turn around and scramble. No happy tail-wagging ever. Not for humans.

What do humans do when they are happy? Happy dances. Maybe that is why we connect with dogs so well. We use our entire body to express our happiness. When we are at our most uninhibited and relaxed. Like man’s best friend. Just for a moment. Until we become aware of our selves again.