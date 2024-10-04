“Inside Look” at Animals’ Skeletons – The Suburban Times

Black cats, pumpkins, ghosts… skulls and skeletons. They’re all symbols of the Halloween season. We asked Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium’s veterinarians, Dr. Karen Wolf and Dr. Kadie Anderson, to give us an “inside” look at a few of the Zoo’s animals and their not-so-spooky skeletons. The veterinarians regularly take radiographs or X-rays of the animals to check on their health and care for them.

Walnut the Beaver

In this X-ray, you can see Walnut the beaver’s long incisor teeth. A beaver’s incisors grow continuously throughout its life and are worn down through daily use. These teeth are also self-sharpening.

Click here to see more animal skeleton x-rays.