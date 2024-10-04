Good Neighbor Village? hmmm… – The Suburban Times

Via Pierce Prairie Post: Yes, that is the newest name of the tiny home village the Tacoma Rescue Mission and the Pierce County Executive’s office is trying to build in Spanaway., “Good Neighbor Village.”

Well, wouldn’t good neighbors follow the county code when they build their operation? Apparently, like when the Mosier home was torn down, they are starting a pattern of code violations. The tear down next to Spanaway Creek was done without a silt fence to protect the creek from runoff. Several people warned the Hearings Examiner that this was not a good indication of behavior Spanaway neighbors wanted to see.

